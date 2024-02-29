Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.13 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of M.D.C. worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in M.D.C. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Price Performance

NYSE:MDC opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

