Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 932.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,954 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Radian Group worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:RDN opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Radian Group

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.