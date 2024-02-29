Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 96.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 8.0 %

MYGN opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MYGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

