Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.31 Million Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 151.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,907 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of PDF Solutions worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth $35,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $32.74 on Thursday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 467.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $596,856.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 1,531 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $52,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $740,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,051 shares of company stock worth $400,338. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

