Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Rush Street Interactive worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 693.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RSI stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

