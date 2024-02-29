Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,773 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,110 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 71,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32.

Shinhan Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.3953 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.