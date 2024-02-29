Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 382.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,167 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,332,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,025,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,221,000 after acquiring an additional 611,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,087. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $62.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

