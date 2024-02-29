Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Zuora worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZUO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zuora by 94.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE ZUO opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zuora news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $34,675.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,247.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $57,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZUO

About Zuora

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.