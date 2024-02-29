Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 426.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,900 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 134.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CPG opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.23. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPG

About Crescent Point Energy

(Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.