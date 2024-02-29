Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.02 Million in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 850,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Tilray at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Price Performance

Tilray Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.40.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

