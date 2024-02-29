Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.28 Million in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.77. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $38.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMLX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,531.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,207 shares of company stock valued at $238,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

