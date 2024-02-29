Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.37 Million in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Edgewell Personal Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 87.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,074,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 501,032 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,456 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4,213.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 102,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 126.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPC opened at $37.74 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

