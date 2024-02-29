Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.55 Million in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,460 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Ormat Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 248.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 58.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth $110,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

NYSE:ORA opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.97%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

