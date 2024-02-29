Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

