Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.4 %

SON opened at $56.60 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Articles

