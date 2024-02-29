Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 105,035 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,035 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.95 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BKD opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Insider Activity at Brookdale Senior Living

In related news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.