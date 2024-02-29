Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 177 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $508.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $488.76 and its 200 day moving average is $459.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $512.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

