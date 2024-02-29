Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 198,922 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 1,282.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 198,922 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Costamare worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costamare by 1,877.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th.

Costamare Trading Down 0.1 %

Costamare stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.39. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $494.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.00 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

Costamare Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

