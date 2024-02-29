Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 6,700 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Business Partners

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

BBU stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.