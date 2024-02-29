Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 96,015 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,015 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Yext worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Yext by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $738.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

