Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 294,229 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 294,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Sally Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,913,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,876,000 after acquiring an additional 113,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,165,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,466,000 after acquiring an additional 493,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,812,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,844,000 after purchasing an additional 88,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,610,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,800,000 after acquiring an additional 597,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,943,000 after acquiring an additional 159,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Denise Paulonis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,625.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Report on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.