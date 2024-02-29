Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,836 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of OPKO Health worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,111,024.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni purchased 550,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $511,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,327,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,393,015 shares of company stock worth $7,041,069 over the last 90 days. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OPK. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday.

OPKO Health Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

