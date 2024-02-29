Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of National Beverage worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 38.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Stock Performance
FIZZ stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $55.12.
National Beverage Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
