Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $258,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $258,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.