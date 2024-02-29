Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Textainer Group worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $50.15 on Thursday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on TGH

About Textainer Group

(Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.