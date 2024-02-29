Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 14,287 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,287 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.41.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,765 shares of company stock worth $12,585,699 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $987.61 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $929.60 and its 200 day moving average is $859.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.