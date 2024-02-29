Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 163,082 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,082 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of PENN Entertainment worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,435,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $74,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 6.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,446,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 153,385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,150,000 after purchasing an additional 71,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Bank of America upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $31.63.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

