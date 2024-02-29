Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 23,931 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,931 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 30,507 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

