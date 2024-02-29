Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $2.19 Million Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 174,088 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Archrock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 7.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth $620,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,269,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $19.42.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.42 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.51%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

