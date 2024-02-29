Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $203.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.18. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.