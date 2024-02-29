Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Enstar Group worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 77.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Enstar Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $306.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.34 and a 200 day moving average of $263.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.63. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $217.52 and a twelve month high of $307.16.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 78.24%.

About Enstar Group

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.