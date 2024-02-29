Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,035 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOUS stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

