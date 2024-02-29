CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 100,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Dalal Street LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 396,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,604,000 after buying an additional 193,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 148,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at $54,011,239.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock worth $1,176,732 over the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CEIX

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.