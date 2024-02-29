Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STZ opened at $247.44 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.22.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

