Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Core & Main worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock opened at $47.79 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Core & Main

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,765,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,618,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,066,918 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.