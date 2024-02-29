Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.85

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 65559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Core & Main Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $724,153,373.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $666,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $124,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,618,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,066,918. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after buying an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $108,023,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after buying an additional 1,192,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 23.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,219,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,729,000 after buying an additional 788,801 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main



Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

