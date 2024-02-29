Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 23,240.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 167.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 426.33 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corsair Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.