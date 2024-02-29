CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

CoStar Group stock opened at $86.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.55. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

