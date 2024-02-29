Covestor Ltd Acquires 1,177 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 144,343 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 111,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 102,793 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 46,006 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,378 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $79,863.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $33,285.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,378 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $79,863.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,881 shares of company stock valued at $243,826 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.