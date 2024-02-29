Covestor Ltd Acquires 286 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Olin were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth $221,775,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth $182,905,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

