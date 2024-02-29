Covestor Ltd Acquires 311 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 338.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ashland were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ashland by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ashland by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 25.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ashland

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $105.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

