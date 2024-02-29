Covestor Ltd Acquires 33 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $792,790,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $73,260,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

MLM stock opened at $566.10 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $567.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.46.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

