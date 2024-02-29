Covestor Ltd Acquires 99 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $143.27 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

