Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 3,726.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vimeo by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.35 million, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $4.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

