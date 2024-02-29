Covestor Ltd Buys 110 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,793,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 237.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.6 %

TFX stock opened at $224.79 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.24.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.