Covestor Ltd Buys 549 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Itron were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 435,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $20,846,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Itron by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $14,519,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $13,588,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $94.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $46,685.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $807,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

