Covestor Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $5,534,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 20.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE SITE opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.63. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

