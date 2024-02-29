Covestor Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,726,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,416,000 after purchasing an additional 756,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 574,423 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

SFM opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,484.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $240,441.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $518,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,131. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

