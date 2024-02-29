Covestor Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

Forward Air Price Performance

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $121.38.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

