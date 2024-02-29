Covestor Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Covestor Ltd lowered its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,465 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,317,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 865,108 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,698,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after buying an additional 3,713,167 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,272,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Fowler purchased 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at $363,783.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 113,500 shares of company stock worth $174,780 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. UBS Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

